A free toolkit to help make startup and corporate relationships flourish.

Sign up for instant access to our good practice toolkit so you can scale your startup or boost your big business. Our guides help you navigate strategy, communication and buy-in, engagement and decision making, legal and procurement.

About Touchpaper

Touchpaper is a not-for-profit, on a mission to make it much easier for startups and corporates to work together. To foster an environment where collaboration, innovation and value creation are enabled and where business processes are fit for purpose, delivering relationships, revenue, and results.

Founding Members

Bristows Bristows
Capgemini Capgemini
Catapult Digital Catapult Digital
Grant Thornton Grant Thornton
Launchpad - Google Developers Launchpad - Google Developers
Multiple Multiple
Nesta Nesta
Tech City Tech City

Launch Partners

aws active aws active
Diageo Futures Diageo Futures
Oracle Oracle
Rise - Created by Barclays Rise - Created by Barclays
Thales Thales
Xero Xero

